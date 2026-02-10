Cyprus ranked third in the European Union in the proportion of Ukrainians granted temporary protection, with 25.8 beneficiaries per 1,000 inhabitants, more than double the EU average of 9.7, according to figures published by Eurostat on Tuesday.

As of February 2026, a total of 4.35 million non-EU citizens who fled Ukraine were under temporary protection across the EU, an increase of 24,675 people, or 0.6 per cent, compared with the end of last year.

Eurostat said Cyprus shared third place with Slovakia, behind the Czech Republic at 36.0 per 1,000 inhabitants and Poland at 26.6.

Germany continued to host the largest share of beneficiaries, with 1,250,620 people, accounting for 28.7 per cent of the EU total.

Poland followed with 969,240 people, 22.3 per cent, and the Czech Republic with 393,055, that being 9 per cent.

Eurostat data show that the number of people under temporary protection rose in 22 of the 26 EU member states for which figures were available.

The largest increases were recorded in Germany, Spain and Romania, while decreases were registered in France and Estonia.

Ukrainian citizens made up more than 98.4 per cent of all beneficiaries.

Adult women accounted for 43.6 per cent, minors 30.5 per cent and adult men 25.9 per cent of those under protection.

Temporary protection was introduced under the European council’s executive decision of March 4, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The council elected in June 2025 to extend the scheme from March 2026 to March 2027.