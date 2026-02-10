H.E. Daniel Mangis, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the United States Embassy in Cyprus, attended the presentation of ‘Oranges on the Outfield – A History of Cyprus Cricket’ on February 7.

The book was presented by Andrew Pepper, Vice President of the Cyprus Cricket Federation, with the event held in conjunction with the opening night of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The event also featured a World Cup Watch Party for the tournament’s opening night match between the United States and host nation India, played in Mumbai. Guests gathered at the Allwyn ‘Fair Play’ Hall at the Olympic House in Nicosia, where Mangis joined attendees in celebrating both the historic fixture and the book launch.

Mangis mentioned cricket’s inclusion in the LA28 Olympics and further remarked “as part of our #Freedom250 celebration, we are proud to share US values & our commitment to global engagement. Sports diplomacy solidifies US-Cyprus ties and is a win for all players”.

The Cyprus Olympic Committee was represented by board member Efthymios Polydorou, who reaffirmed the Cyprus National Olympic Committee’s strong support for the Cyprus Cricket Federation and praised the Federation for its notable progress and achievements in recent years.

President of the Cyprus Cricket Federation, Muhammad Husain, highlighted the Federation’s key achievements in 2025 and announced that Cyprus will host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers in May 2026.

Authored by Pepper, ‘Oranges on the Outfield – A History of Cyprus Cricket’ brings together stories documenting the growth and development of cricket in Cyprus and marks the nation’s 25 years of membership with the International Cricket Council (ICC). The book is available exclusively on Amazon UK.

The Cyprus Cricket Federation extends its sincere appreciation to Mangis for honouring the event with his presence, and to the Cyprus Olympic Committee for its continued support of cricket in Cyprus