The police have arrested a 28-year-old for setting fire to a car showroom in Limassol on January 25.

All seven luxury cars in the showroom were damaged in the blaze.

Two of the cars belonging to different owners were totally destroyed, with damage estimated at €60,000 and €120,000. The building was also damaged in the fire.

Police investigations indicated that the perpetrators broke the front showroom window, drenched the cars in petrol, set them on fire and fled the scene.

The crime was caught on video.

Police investigations are ongoing.