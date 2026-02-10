Patients’ associations have expressed their opposition to a demand put forward by state health services organisation Okypy for a delay in discussing government’s bill for the creation of a national ambulance agency.

The federation of patients’ associations (Osak) said it was “surprised” and “very concerned” over Okypy’s stance, as a national ambulance agency would cover a “huge gap” in urgent treatment.

Osak said the ambulance service had been temporarily transferred to Okypy after the general health system (Gesy) was introduced, with the clear commitment of the government to set up a national ambulance agency within two years.

“Despite the fact that almost seven years have passed, the ambulance service remains with Okypy,” Osak said.

This excluded the private sector from transporting non-urgent patients within Gesy and obliging the patients to pay the cost of the service themselves.

Two years ago, Osak submitted a comprehensive report to the president of the Republic, suggesting the incorporation of the ambulance service into the crisis management agency, along with other vital services.

“Although the government set up this agency, it chose to leave the ambulance service out and decided to set up a national ambulance agency, which would be under the health ministry,” Osak said.

Osak does not agree with this development, however it considers it to be in the right direction. It strongly disagrees with Okypy’s intention to request the withdrawal of the bill so it can promote its own plans.

“Okypy had six whole years to carry out studies and submit proposals, which it didn’t do. The question arising is whether the government is aware of and agrees with this stance,” Osak pointed out.

The organisation called on the government to remain steadfast to its decisions and the House health committee not to bow to Okypy’s pressure and to go ahead with the discussion of the bill on Thursday.