The number of people being recorded as having contracted influenza, Covid-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on a “downward trend” with spring around the corner, health ministry deputy permanent secretary Elisavet Constantinou said on Wednesday.

She said during a visit to the Nicosia general hospital that exactly 32 people died of one of the three diseases over the winter, and that the “expected annual peak” of infection numbers was reached immediately after the Christmas holidays, but that numbers are now declining.

However, she did note that infection numbers may rise again at the beginning of next month, and as such suggested that people belonging to vulnerable groups and the elderly get vaccinated if they have not already.

She did note that the spring wave of influenza and Covid-19 cases is “usually milder than the first”.

Additionally, she said the number of people currently hospitalised with either disease is “somewhat lower compared to the previous week”.

Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides also visited the Nicosia general hospital and offered reassurances that the situation at hospitals across Cyprus is “manageable” in the aftermath of the crescendo of the winter season. He said no additional measures were currently needed to ensure the healthcare system’s functioning.

Asked about the increased number of admissions to accident and emergency units in recent weeks, he said this is a “perennial challenge every winter season”.

He added that at present, the number of infections recorded is “approximately at the same levels as last year” and “possibly slightly lower”.

The state health services organisation (Okypy), he said, is “managing the situation in the best possible way”, while his ministry is “informed almost daily about bed occupancy rates”.