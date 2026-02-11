The government will push ahead with its plans to set up a national ambulance agency, Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides assured on Wednesday, in response to concerns that state health services organisation Okypy was calling for a delay in discussing the bill.

On Tuesday, the federation of patients’ associations (Osak) had expressed its opposition to a demand put forward by Okypy for a delay at the House health committee in discussing government’s bill for the creation of a national agency.

“The government’s position remains the same and we will insist it is discussed,” Charalambides said.

Okypy, he said, requested a three-week delay so it could prepare its own plan, however the issue remains on Thursday’s health committee agenda.

Osak on Tuesday said the ambulance service had been temporarily transferred to Okypy after the general health system (Gesy) was introduced, with the clear commitment of the government to set up a national ambulance agency within two years.

“Despite the fact that almost seven years have passed, the ambulance service remains with Okypy,” Osak said.

This excluded the private sector from transporting non-urgent patients within Gesy and obliging the patients to pay the cost of the service themselves.

“Okypy had six whole years to carry out studies and submit proposals, which it didn’t do,” Osak pointed out.

The organisation called on the government to remain steadfast to its decisions and the House health committee not to bow to Okypy’s pressure and to go ahead with the discussion of the bill on Thursday.