Where do you live?

Right now I live in Nicosia with my mom and my two dogs.

What did you have for breakfast?

Usually I only have my coffee, but lately I’ve been trying to eat something in the morning as well.

Describe your perfect day

24h with my best friends. Doesn’t really matter where, but ideally a roadtrip to the mountains and exploring nature.

Best book ever read?

I don’t think it’s very realistic to choose just one “best” book, because different books speak to you at different moments in life. However, I recently finished My Name is Red by Orhan Pamouk. It’s not just a murder mystery, it blends history with innovating storytelling. I really liked how each chapter is narrated by a different voice and explores themes of identity, love, religion and the clash between Eastern and Western art.

Best childhood memory?

It’s hard to find the best, but one of my favourites is living next to my best friend and walking to her house every day to hangout.

What is always in your fridge?

Chocolates

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I’m always jumping in between genres, but I’m mostly drawn to alternative, electronic, experimental darkwave and atmospheric sounds.

What’s your spirit animal?

I’d say a deer by day and raven by night. Soft and intuitive yet there’s a part of me that’s drawn to bold music, fashion and exploring unconventional aesthetics. It reflects the balance between soft but bold.

What are you most proud of?

As immodest as it may sound, myself. We often fail to acknowledge our achievements, but looking back at my journey so far, I’m very proud of the person I’m becoming today.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

It’s difficult to think of just one specific scene, but movie intros usually stay with me, especially old ones. They bring back nostalgic memories.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My grandpa, I still had so much to learn from him.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I don’t really want to go anywhere, but I would love the chance to relive my childhood.

What is your greatest fear?

Regret. I want to live fully and never wish I had taken more chances.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Do you, be you and everything will turn out better than you imagined.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Someone with patriarchal beliefs or is openly sexist.

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

I’d spend the last hours with my dogs or by myself. Probably try to finish my favourite series before we die.

Emily is the founder and designer behind Anerada Studio, which makes handcrafted chainmail jewellery inspired by ethereal and romantic aesthetics. She works primarily with freshwater pearls and semi-precious stones, combining refined materials with intricate techniques to design unique pieces. Her work focuses on craftsmanship, individuality, and transforming jewellery into wearable art with a timeless character. Follow her on Instagram