Limassol Greens is entering a new phase of expansion in 2026, following a milestone year that saw the delivery of homes and the full launch of its golf course, confirming its transition into a fully operational golf and premium lifestyle destination in Limassol.

The project described 2026 as a decisive new chapter, marking its evolution from an ambitious development into a fully integrated golf and premium lifestyle destination with a stronger role in Limassol and across Cyprus.

Following a landmark 2025 defined by residential handovers and the launch of its international-standard golf course, the development is now moving ahead with a clear emphasis on expansion, upgraded infrastructure and the enhancement of everyday life within the project.

The foundations for this momentum were laid in 2025, when in September the first 74 residences were handed over, comprising 22 villas and 52 apartments located in the Robin East and Robin West buildings.

These deliveries led to the creation of the first permanent residential community at Limassol Greens, signalling a shift from construction activity to lived experience characterised by daily routines, social interaction and a growing sense of place.

In October 2025, the 18-hole golf course became fully operational, representing a major milestone for the development.

Designed by internationally renowned golf course architect Cabell B. Robinson, the course opened to members on October 1, 2025 and to the public on December 1, 2025.

Measuring 6,300 metres in length, with tees and fairways planted with Tahoma 31 grass and a layout shaped by the site’s natural topography, the course meets international standards and places Limassol firmly on the global golf map.

The golfing facilities are supported by a 320-metre driving range equipped with 30 TrackMan technology screens, offering performance analysis and personalised training, and designed to accommodate individuals with no prior experience.

The on-site Golf Academy operates as an entry point for new players, helping them become familiar with the sport while contributing to a gradual increase in the number of active golfers in Cyprus.

Within the first months of operation, the project recorded 100 active golf members, reflecting early uptake of the new facilities.

A significant proportion of these members come from audiences previously absent from the local golf market, highlighting both the sport’s expanding appeal and the creation of a new business ecosystem around it.

The membership base includes both local and international players, mirroring Limassol’s multicultural character and reinforcing the project’s role as a point of reference for diverse audiences.

Competitive play began on January 31, 2026 with the Winter Open Tournament, the first major golf tournament hosted at Limassol Greens, which attracted more than 100 participants.

The event marked the launch of a structured programme of tournaments and private events aimed at strengthening the development’s position in sports tourism and corporate hospitality.

Alongside its sporting facilities, the project continues to invest in landscaping and environmental integration, having planted more than 5,000 trees to date.

This extensive green core enhances the daily experience of residents and visitors while contributing meaningfully to environmental quality and reinforcing the project’s sustainable character.

The year 2026 also signals the next stage of residential expansion, with plans for a new type of villa and the start of construction of The Starlings residential development.

The Starlings will comprise 126 contemporary two- and three-bedroom apartments spread across three elegant six-storey buildings, expanding the range of available housing options.

At the same time, public infrastructure is being developed on the western side of the project, covering 150,000 square metres and designed with full public access.

This area will include green spaces, pedestrian routes, two playgrounds, two padel courts and a tennis court, all supported by appropriate facilities and integrated into the wider development.

Everyday life at Limassol Greens is centred on the Clubhouse social hub, which functions as a meeting point for residents, members and visitors.

Within it, the restaurant The Roost restaurant plays a key role in the project’s daily social rhythm, offering a contemporary culinary concept inspired by global street-food flavours under the direction of chef Loukas Kyriakou.

The restaurant serves street-food offerings on weekdays and brunch at weekends, reinforcing its role as a gathering space within the community.

Additional lifestyle spaces are scheduled for 2026, including The Nest lifestyle venue, a contemporary meeting point designed to integrate seamlessly into the natural landscape of Limassol Greens.

New dining venues will also be introduced around The Nest, including a café and a family-friendly restaurant with outdoor seating, while a nearby Kids’ Club creative space will provide activities for younger visitors.

The lifestyle offering will be further enhanced by the Fitness & Spa Center, envisioned as a comprehensive wellness destination and a core element of daily life within the project.

Modern fitness facilities, spa services, swimming pools, treatment rooms and an outdoor yoga area will create an environment focused on balance, wellbeing and connection with nature.

As the only golf resort located within an urban setting in Cyprus, Limassol Greens is positioning itself in 2026 as a mature and active destination with a clear trajectory for long-term growth.

Bringing together residence, sport, gastronomy, wellness and high-quality public infrastructure, the project continues to evolve as a reference point for integrated lifestyle development in Cyprus.