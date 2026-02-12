Limassol slips into carnival mode on Thursday, as Tsiknopempti (Stinky Thursday) signals the start of 11 days of music, colour and celebration, all leading up to the grand parade on Sunday, February 22.

The Cyprus Carnival runs from February 12 to 22, with events planned across the island. While parades and celebrations will take place in Nicosia, Paphos, Larnaca, Paralimni and other towns, Limassol remains the focal point of the festivities under this year’s theme, “Limassol Madness”.

The first spark of the festivities comes at 7.30pm with the lighting of the traditional “First Foukou” at the Lemesos Media Group offices on Omonia Street, a moment that, for many, marks the real beginning of carnival season.

But from 10 am, the mood will be building, and the city centre will begin to hum with music and the smell of grilled meat. Gatherings outside Eurobank on Gladstonos Street and the Bank of Cyprus on Agiou Andreou Street will take place opposite Ayia Napa church.

By early afternoon, Saripolou Square will take centre stage. At 1.30pm, the Kantadoroi Limassol will serenade the lunchtime crowds, joined by municipal officials and members of the carnival “royal family”, as passersby stop to soak up the atmosphere.

In the evening, attention shifts to Grigoris Afxentiou square near the district administration building for the coronation of the “Queen of Passion and Madness” at 5.30pm with live music from the band Lopodytes.

At 7pm, the mayor and municipal council, accompanied by the Philharmonic band and majorettes, will make their way in procession from the Municipal Hall, joined along the route by the vocal group Ariones and the float carrying this year’s queen.

The coronation ceremony follows at 7.30pm, with the Queen of Passion and Madness portrayed by long-time carnivalista Amaryllis Kyriakou.

Celebrations will continue with a party titled “Back to the 80s and 90s”, featuring Cypriot artists and a DJ set, while lights transform the District Administration building.

Carnival has officially begun.