Parliament was informed on Thursday that final decisions on the future of the state fair exposition and the Sopaz area in Nicosia are underway, with plans converging on the former to be converted into a public park and an innovation centre in the latter.

Appearing before the House interior committee, Nicosia mayor Charalambos Prountzos said the combined study for both sites has been completed.

“The preference is for a metropolitan park at the State Fair and an innovation zone in Sopaz,” Prountzos affirmed.

He stressed that the capital lacks a major green space in Engomi after decades of dense development.

“After forty years of continuous construction, the absence of a large green lung is evident. It is time to move forward decisively,” he stressed.

According to the mayor, transforming the former state exhibition centre into a public park is estimated to cost around €50 million.

About €25 million would be allocated to maintaining eight existing pavilions, with the remaining €25 million earmarked for the creation of the park itself.

Built structures would cover less than 10 per cent of the total 240,000 square metre site.

Prountzos said the municipality has also requested €2 million for immediate restoration works, electrical upgrades and basic maintenance, so the area can function during a transitional phase.

“It is urgent to secure these funds so the space can remain accessible to the public,” he said.

He told MPs that the president is expected in March to convene a tripartite committee involving the municipality, the state fairs authority and the central government.

The committee will examine the study’s findings and take final decisions on both projects.

On Sopaz, he said the study foresees an innovation zone supported by conference and exhibition facilities, with incentives designed to enhance its appeal as an investment destination.

The area lies between major academic institutions, including the University of Cyprus and Frederick University, and is seen as a natural hub for research and technology.

Committee chairman and Akel MP Aristos Damianou welcomed the direction of the plans, saying residents’ demands are “on the path to implementation”.

“In five years, west Nicosia can have its metropolitan park, and the Sopaz area the innovation space the capital so desperately needs,” Damianou remarked.

Disy MP Dimitris Dimitriou said Nicosia has a rare opportunity to advance two major projects in parallel.

“What we do not want is another plan that stays on paper,” he said.

“Coordination is needed now, so the city can breathe and residents can feel proud of a green lung that is currently missing.”

Dipa MP George Penintaex expressed support for the park, while calling for continued consultation with local communities.

“Some believe there should be mild development, such as exhibition use, but this does not necessarily need to be in the same location,” he said.

Ecologists’ leader Stavros Papadouris described the plans as a “golden opportunity” for the state, and called for parliament to briefed regularly on the matter before the House dissolves in April.

Independent MP Alexandra Attalides said the emerging consensus reflects a broader concern for public health and quality of life.

“As a capital city, we must prioritise the wellbeing of citizens. A metropolitan park is essential,” she demanded.