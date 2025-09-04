Nicosia is pressing ahead with two major projects, the future of the old state fair grounds and the Sopaz redevelopmen.

According to a report from Philenews, the municipality is treating them as interconnected developments that could reshape the capital.

As mentioned in the report, the redevelopment of the Sopaz will proceed through a strategic investor, saying that there is already great interest.

For years, the future of the state fair grounds has been debated. Initial government plans to turn the area into a technology park met with strong opposition from residents, political parties and the municipality itself, which insisted the site should become a metropolitan park.

Now, that proposal now appears to be gaining ground, with the government, local community and parliamentary parties expressing support.

Mayor Charalambos Prountzos told MPs that the site would be turned into a park covering 250,000 square metres. He cited a municipal survey showing that 90 per cent of local residents favoured a park over commercial development, saying the change would address a chronic shortage of green space in Engomi, which in recent decades has been overtaken by housing and concrete.

The relevant studies are expected within two to three months. If approved, the park would be the largest in Cyprus.

At the same time, only around 10 per cent of the land would remain for cultural, sports, educational and exhibition uses.

These limited facilities would operate temporarily until the Sopaz area is redeveloped into a modern exhibition and conference centre, ensuring that Nicosia still has space for such events during the transition.

The state fair moved to Makedonitissa in the early 1970s. While best known for exhibitions, the grounds have also hosted concerts, parties and even served as a rally service station.

The new plans undo a cabinet decision taken in September 2022, which had envisaged a “research and tech zone” alongside offices, a hotel and a conference centre. A proposed park-and-ride station near the site has also been shelved following local opposition.

Meanwhile, at Sopaz, momentum is also building. The municipality has commissioned an international consultancy to conduct a viability study, due for completion in 2025.

It has also formally requested the transfer of at least four state-owned plots to merge with land it already controls, expanding the redevelopment zone to more than 300,000 square metres.

The project foresees an exhibition and conference centre, as well as sports, cultural, housing and green facilities.

The municipality intends to advance the Sopaz project through a strategic investor, and officials say strong interest has already been expressed.

In parallel, accessibility is also being strengthened through the ongoing reconstruction of Famagusta Avenue, which will connect the site directly to the highway via the University of Cyprus, making it easier to reach both from the city centre and beyond.

The interconnection of the two projects appears to have “unlocked” their progress. The municipality argues that the state fair can serve as a green lung for the capital while temporarily accommodating a small number of pavilions, until all exhibition activities shift to the redeveloped Sopaz.

In this way, both sites complement each other, and the government’s initial concerns over financial sustainability seem to be easing.

Public sentiment is strongly in favour of the Metropolitan Park. Social media comments show residents eagerly awaiting its creation, especially given that Nicosia ranks last among European capitals in green space provision.

Local authorities plan to hold public consultations and presentations to ensure that the community plays an active role in shaping the project.

The government is now expected to appoint a representative to a tripartite committee, alongside the municipality and council, to oversee the final planning and decision-making.

President Nikos Christodoulides has already signalled his support, placing the redevelopment within a broader package of more than 80 projects worth over €1 billion for Nicosia and its suburbs.

In June, he described the programme as a “coherent and progressive plan” that would help address multiple urban challenges while improving daily life for residents.