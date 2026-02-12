The Ukrainian capital Kyiv came under a “massive” attack from Russian missiles early on Thursday, with various buildings hit in the assault, officials said.

“A mass attack on the capital is still underway,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Klitschko said there had been hits on both residential and non-residential buildings on both sides of the Dnipro River bisecting the city.

Fragments had fallen near two residential buildings in one district, but no fire had broken out and no casualties were reported.

Emergency medical teams had been dispatched.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital’s military administration, said at least one hit had been recorded in an eastern suburb.

Reuters witnesses heard explosions resound in the city.

The southeastern city of Dnipro also came under attack, regional governor Oleksandr Ganzha said on Telegram. Some private homes and cars sustained damage, but there were no indications of any casualties.

Air raid alerts remained in effect in both Kyiv and Dnipro well after midnight.