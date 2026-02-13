Cyprus records the highest rate of food waste in the EU, with significant environmental and social consequences, environment commissioner Antonia Theodosiou said on Friday.

Addressing the award ceremony for the mindREsetters of the year competition, Antoniou said the state has acknowledged the problem and is promoting policies to address it.

She pointed out, however, that it was daily habits that made the difference and that this was evident through the simple, smart and implementable proposals but forward by students.

Cyprus is already implementing a circular economy national action plan to reduce waste, make better use of resources and support viable practices.

Education, Antoniou said, had a decisive role to play in making the circular economy work. Addressing the students, she said their ideas and projects proved that the younger generation was not waiting for solutions, but planning them.

The commissioner added that Cyprus was also in the process of strengthening its national strategy on climate change, with emphasis on resilience.

Climate change is already happening and affecting Cyprus, with higher temperatures, less rainfall and increased pressure on natural resources, she pointed out.