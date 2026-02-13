The new queen of the Famagusta carnival 2026, Adamantini Kosmas, was crowned on Thursday night during a festive ceremony held at Ayios Georgios square in Paralimni. Music, laughter and carnival colour filled the square.

In front of a cheerful crowd, the sceptre was passed on by last year’s king, Alkis Christou, in a symbolic handover that officially set this year’s festivities in motion.

Addressing those gathered, Paralimni-Deryneia mayor George Nikolettos thanked municipal council members, staff and the volunteers who worked to bring the celebrations together.

“Thanks to their efforts,” he said, “the Famagusta carnival is steadily growing into a major event filled with joy and carefree spirit.”

This year promises something for everyone, music activities and traditional events, packed with a schedule blending entertainment and long-standing carnival customs.

The festivities will run until February 23, 2026, building up to the grand Famagusta carnival parade.

The municipality called on the public to embrace the carnival atmosphere and enjoy days of celebration, urging residents and visitors alike to join in.