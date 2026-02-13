Limassol MP Nikos Sykas filed a civil lawsuit challenging his exclusion from the party’s ballot for the May parliamentary elections and sought a temporary injunction to suspend the decision until the case is heard.

The application was lodged at the Limassol district court on Friday and is scheduled for first consideration on Tuesday, February 17.

The court will hear whether Disy accepts or contests the issuance of a temporary decree.

According to legal sources, the party is expected to oppose the request.

At the heart of the lawsuit is the decision of Disy’s politburo to permanently remove Sykas from the ballot.

In his filing, the MP argues that the decision is “illegal and unfounded,” claiming it was taken prematurely and without affording him the right to be heard.

The injunction request seeks to freeze the party decision until the main proceedings conclude.

No interim order was issued at the time of filing.

The lawsuit follows an ongoing criminal investigation stemming from a complaint by Sykas’ former partner regarding an alleged incident of violence on New Year’s Eve in Athens.

Although the complainant later withdrew the allegation through a sworn statement, authorities continued the investigation, citing obligations under domestic violence legislation.

The investigative file, which includes witness statements, photographic material, medical certificates and forensic reports, has been forwarded to the legal service for study and instructions.

Police are examining potential offences including physical and psychological violence, assault causing actual bodily harm and threats.

Earlier this month, the supreme court unanimously lifted Sykas’ parliamentary immunity, ruling that the alleged offences were serious and unrelated to his parliamentary duties, and stressing that “everyone is equal before the law.”

Sykas has categorically denied the allegations.

After giving a statement to investigators, accompanied by his lawyer Christos Pourgourides, he said he was facing a “public trial before any evidence has been evaluated,” questioning “why a political sanction should be imposed before the completion of judicial proceedings.”

Disy has defended its decision as a matter of principle.

Party leader and House speaker Annita Demetriou has stated that “violence of any kind is incompatible with our values,” while emphasising respect for the presumption of innocence.

The Limassol party branch has echoed that stance, warning against “the court of public opinion” and insisting that judgment rests with the justice system.