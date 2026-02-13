Dogecoin trades at $0.09 with 170 billion coins in circulation. A 100x move would require trillions in market cap, mathematically possible only in theory, not practice. Meanwhile, investors wait weeks for DOGE to move 5%. The community remains loyal, but loyalty does not generate yield. It does not produce dividends or unlock liquidity against holdings.

A growing segment of retail capital now asks a simple question: why wait on speculative memes when a DeFi crypto with live infrastructure, fixed supply, and passive income streams is already absorbing millions from informed buyers? That project is Mutuum Finance (MUTM).

Dogecoin: Community strength, structural weakness

DOGE holders pride themselves on longevity. But longevity without utility creates inertia. The coin adds 5 billion new tokens annually, diluting purchasing power. No fee distribution occurs. No lending markets exist. No mechanism rewards holders beyond price appreciation.

Celebrity tweets still move the chart occasionally. However, those spikes fade quickly. Investors who bought at $0.22 in December 2025 still sit 59% underwater. For investors evaluating the best crypto to invest in while major assets consolidate, waiting for Dogecoin to reclaim its highs feels increasingly risky. It moves, but imperceptibly.

Mutuum V1 testnet: Proof of function

While Dogecoin developers discuss faster payments hypothetically, Mutuum Finance already operates a lending environment on Sepolia testnet. This is not a live market accepting real funds. It is a full technical simulation where users and developers can verify exactly how the protocol behaves before mainnet deployment.

The testnet supports USDT, ETH, LINK, and WBTC. Users can mint mtTokens by supplying test assets, observing how deposit positions accrue value automatically through interest accumulation. Borrowers can open positions against collateral and watch debt tokens track principal and interest in real time, while the automated liquidator bot monitors health factors continuously. The testnet gives investors an idea of how the protocol will function upon mainnet launch.

Peer-to-peer lending: Why yield outpaces waiting

The Peer-to-Peer market will allow users to negotiate custom loan terms directly. An investor holding 8,000 USDT can lend it at 14% APY to a borrower needing stablecoins for six months. The borrower receives liquidity. On the other hand, the lender earns $560 in interest while keeping the principal intact.

Alternatively, that same lender can supply to Peer-to-Contract pools and receive mtUSDT that accrues yield continuously. A $9,000 deposit at 11.5% APY grows to $10,035 in one year. That $1,035 is generated entirely by borrowing activity, not market direction. This is why institutional capital now identifies Mutuum as the next big defi crypto. It produces yield regardless of whether Bitcoin trends up or down.

Presale supply and the 18x immediate window

Mutuum caps total supply at 4 billion tokens. Exactly 45.5% is reserved for presale distribution. Over 850 million tokens are already absorbed by a growing investor base. More than 19,000 holders now hold positions, and the total raised exceeds $20,500,000.

Phase 7 prices MUTM at $0.04, while phase 8 will see an increase to $0.045. Public launch will occur after the entire 1.82 billion presale allocation sells completely at a confirmed launch price is $0.06. However, the combination of fixed supply, strong demand during presale, and upcoming exchange listings creates conditions for rapid repricing. This has led to analysts predicting a sharp post-launch rally to $0.84. A $1,800 purchase at $0.04 acquires 45,000 tokens. At $0.84, that position will become $37,800. For investors determining what crypto to invest in today for short-term upside, the calculation leads to one answer.

Dividends while holding: The buy-and-distribute engine

Mutuum directs a portion of every borrowing fee toward open-market MUTM purchases. Those tokens are distributed directly to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. Consider a lender supplying $14,000 in LINK to a liquidity pool. They receive mtLINK and stake it. If protocol fees reach $750,000 and the buyback allocates $112,500 toward staker distributions, a participant controlling 0.4% of the staked pool receives $450 in additional MUTM, entirely separate from lending yield.

Why capital rotates from memes to infrastructure

While Dogecoin awaits fresh upside, Mutuum Finance is taking over the market with its DeFi utility focus. DOGE relies heavily on speculation and celebrity endorsements, while MUTM offers early presale entry, a live testnet, lending, and staking dividends. This has led to many investors favoring it as the next crypto to explode.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).