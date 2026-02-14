Cyprus dams stood at a capacity of 14.1 per cent on Friday, a figure only slightly higher than at same time last year, the water development department (WDD) said on Saturday.

Last year at this time they were 26 per cent full.

As of Friday, the dams held a total of 41.1 billion cubic metres, having recorded an inflow of 19.2 billion since October 1.

The island’s largest dam, Kouris, currently holds 14.5 million m³, equaling 12.6 per cent of its capacity.

Similar levels, 12.9 per cent, were recorded for Asprokremmos, with 6.8 million m³.

The Evretos dam is a more encouraging 18.5 per cent full, holding a total of 4.4 million m³.

Paphos’ Kannaviou reservoir is 16.6 per cent full, with 17.1 million m³ of water.

The Kalavasos dam is the least filled water body in the region, where water levels currently stand at 1.3 million cubic metres, making up for only 7.9 per cent of its capacity.

In contrast to the critically low overall water levels in the dams, the Pomos and Klirou dams have overflowed in the last couple of days.

In late January, the Kato Pyrgos dam in Tylliria overflowed after days of rain saw it reach more than full capacity.

The agriculture ministry described the incident as example of successful cooperation between the relevant bodies, crucial to ensuring the dam’s capacity to accumulate and retain water was fully restored.

Speaking to state broadcaster CyBC, met officer Tasos Koulentis on Saturday said that the recent rainfalls had reached some of the areas that had been in dire need of irrigation.

“We had very good amounts of rain,” Koulentis said.

He added that this may be the first time that the areas including Kakopetria with 82mm of rain, Koilani with 70mm and Prodromos with 64 mm have received rain over a 24-hour period.

While the weather inland is expected to be mild but rainy on Saturday, Koulentis said that light snowfall may be possible in the higher Troodos mountains in the afternoon.

The week ahead is set to initially start with clear skies on Monday, however, light rain is expected in the evening, which is expected to last throughout Tuesday, with storms forecast to strike the island in the afternoon.