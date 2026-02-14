Drugs and firearms were seized and nine people arrested on Saturday in a coordinated operation of the police drug squad Ykan in Larnaca.

A total of 27 Ykan officers took part in the swoop.

“During the operation, nine people were arrested, houses, premises and vehicles were searched, while seized, among other things, about 400 grams of cocaine, about 150 grams of cannabis, precision scales, ten mobile phones, a pistol with a silencer, a firearm, the sum of €9,605, as well as three vehicles,” police said

Ykan Larnaca examinations continue while a financial investigation will also be carried out in relation to what was confiscated during the operation, it added.