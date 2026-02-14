As investors seek out the best cheap cryptocurrency to buy, a new contender is rising from the noise that could provide a strong source of passive income. Unlike Cardano (ADA), Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is poised to offer a compounding passive income option with its lending and real-yield model, which is set up to provide interest-paying mtTokens and token buyback rewards to its users. This new crypto has attracted investors looking for alternatives to traditional projects like ADA.

Cardano (ADA) holds at a technical crossroads

The current price of Cardano (ADA) is consolidating around the $0.2594 price. The current trend is neutral and corrective, with the price oscillating between different key levels. The current key level of resistance that is preventing Cardano (ADA) from rising any higher is around the $0.261-$0.262 price, while support is around the $0.220-$0.225 price.

If Cardano (ADA) is able to break past the current key level of resistance, there is a high chance that the price will eventually target the $0.280-$0.300 price. However, most investors find this period of uncertainty for Cardano unsettling, with most seeking out alternative investment options.

MUTM presale: Early investors enjoy maximum benefits

Mutuum Finance’s presale presents an opportunity for early investors to gain the most. Assuming a price target of $1.50 in 2026, which is possible given the crypto’s strong tokenomics (e.g a capped supply of 4 billion tokens), strong DeFi utility with a dual lending model, and growing adoption, which has seen more than $20.5 million pour into the presale from over 19,000 investors.

For an investor buying the crypto in presale phase 7 at $0.04, they will realize a 37.5x ROI when the target is reached. But if they wait and join in during phase 8, when the token will sell for $0.045, their ROI will fall to 33x. If they decide to wait even longer and buy during the token launch at $0.06, the ROI will fall much further to 25x. From a $1,000 investment, one presale investor makes $37,500 while the other makes $25,000, a $12,500 difference. This shows the importance of getting the crypto earlier in the presale. It also makes MUTM the best cheap crypto to buy for investors interested in early-stage growth.

How Mutuum Finance’s dual lending system works

One of the key sources of passive income in Mutuum Finance is its dual-lending system. This system allows for a wide variety of assets. The system has two models:

Peer to Contract (P2C): In a P2C system, funds are deposited into a shared liquidity pool, and interest rates fluctuate based on utilization rates. For instance, a user might deposit 10,000 USDC, which would be converted to 10,000 mtUSDC. The user would then earn between 9–12% APY based on utilization rates within that pool.

Peer-to-Peer (P2P): This mode enables the creation of customized one-on-one loans. In other words, the lender and the borrower agree to the terms and conditions of the loan. To illustrate this example, Alice can lend 5,000 USDC to Carol at a fixed 15% APY.

This two-tiered approach ensures the satisfaction of all DeFi users, making MUTM attractive for investors considering a new crypto with advanced utility.

Buyback rewards strengthen investor confidence

Beyond lending, Mutuum Finance provides passive income by purchasing MUTM tokens from the market using a portion of the revenue generated by the platform. These tokens are then issued to stakers in the protocol. To illustrate, let’s assume the platform earns a revenue of $8 million. In such a case, 10% of the revenue generated could be utilized to purchase the tokens. In other words, $800,000 would be distributed to these stakers.

For investors seeking the best cheap cryptocurrency to buy for passive income in 2026, the Mutuum Finance token is gaining more popularity than the older generation tokens, such as Cardano. The token is currently priced at $0.04 in the presale phase and has already raised more than $20.55 million, positioning it as the new crypto to watch closely.

