In a market that is experiencing persistent weakness and diminishing momentum for legacy tokens, big investors are adjusting their positions. Ripple’s XRP, which has been synonymous with high liquidity and institutional support, has seen its market position change. Recent on-chain activity has indicated that crypto whales are increasingly favoring Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new DeFi token. As market participants search for the top crypto to invest in, this newcomer is quickly gaining momentum.

XRP tests critical price levels amid market uncertainty

XRP is currently testing critical price points, creating lower highs and facing resistance at the $1.45 price zone. Market experts have indicated that holding support at $1.33 has the potential for XRP to experience a minor price bounce up to the $1.42-1.45 zone. However, a break below the support zone could see XRP experience a price dip into the $1.25-1.20 price zone. This price action is different from that of Mutuum Finance (MUTM), whose presale has become a hot topic in the crypto market.

Early entry positions Investors for maximum returns

The best way to maximize the gains from the MUTM token is by participating in the presale early. For instance, if the token eventually reaches a price of $0.40, an investor will make a 10x return on investment if they participate in Phase 7 of the presale, where the token is priced at $0.04. The return on investment would be a mere 6x if they wait to buy during the last phase at $0.06. This has encouraged investors to invest early in the presale, resulting in over $20.5 million from more than 19,000 investors.

Earn passive income with liquidity pools

By depositing assets into Mutuum Finance’s liquidity pools, investors receive mtTokens, a yield-bearing asset. For instance, if a user deposits 9,000 USDT into a liquidity pool, they receive 9,000 mtUSDT. The mtUSDT can then earn interest as users borrow USDT, e.g., 6-12% APY, earning the lender $540-$1,080 in passive income in one year.

Unlock liquidity without selling assets

One of the most common issues faced by cryptocurrency investors is the need for cash while at the same time maintaining the potential for long-term growth. Mutuum Finance helps address this problem with its borrowing platform. To illustrate, an investor may have 4 ETH, currently worth $8,000, and may need a quick $6,000 for their personal needs without having to sell their ETH. Via Mutuum Finance, they will use the $8,000 ETH as collateral and could get a loan in USDT e.g $6,000 USDT. The ETH also remains subject to price movements in the open market. So if ETH rallies from $2,000 to $3,000, their position will also grow.

Hands-on experience with MUTM V1 protocol

The Mutuum Finance V1 Protocol has been released on the Sepolia testnet, offering users the chance to test its DeFi features. Investors can simulate lending, borrowing, and earning interest on their investment using test tokens. Testnet users will interact with mtTokens, debt tokens that track loans, and a liquidator bot, which helps maintain the health of the protocol.

As XRP faces challenges in breaking through resistance, whales are accumulating Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi platform that is gaining traction as the best crypto in 2026. With its price at $0.04 in presale, Mutuum Finance offers borrowing and passive income opportunities, and an inherent advantage for a new crypto. With over $20.55 million raised in its presale, MUTM is becoming the best crypto for asymmetric returns, especially in an environment where other assets are lagging.

