I am a pupil in Year 5 at The Junior and Senior School in Nicosia. I am writing to you because we have been learning about illegal bird trapping, and I am deeply saddened and shocked that this is happening right here in our own environment.

In 2025, some reports say as many as 450,000 songbirds or ‘ambelopoulia’ were illegally slaughtered in Cyprus. This shocking number reveals the catastrophic scale of this problem. Even more alarming, surveys recorded a 76 per cent increase in net trapping compared to the previous year.

Cyprus has assumed the presidency of the Council of the European Union for six months until July, which presents a vital opportunity to demonstrate leadership. By taking decisive action against bird poaching, our country can protect biodiversity, uphold EU environmental laws, and set a strong example for other nations.

Cyprus can prove its commitment to nature by enforcing stricter measures against illegal bird trapping and by safeguarding natural habitats. This includes increasing protection for birds and the environments they depend upon, introducing tougher laws with stronger penalties for illegal slaughter, and supporting educational programmes that help communities understand the importance of wildlife conservation.

By taking these steps, Cyprus can show Europe that it is serious about defending its natural heritage and ready to lead by example in environmental responsibility.

Lucas Youness, Year 5, Junior and Senior School, Nicosia