Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman declared on Monday he would not engage in a blame game through the press regarding the Cyprus problem despite what he said were some critical statements coming from the Greek Cypriot side.

In a post on social media, Erhurman said “we will continue our course with patience, composure, seriousness and determination”.

He was speaking after Greek Cypriot negotiator Menelaous Menelaou had repeated comments made by President Nikos Christodoulides on Sunday over an opinion piece released by UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin.

He said that she was wrong to hold both sides equally accountable for the lack of progress.