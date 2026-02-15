President Nikos Christodoulides on Sunday described as “ridiculous” arguments that a broadened conference on the Cyprus problem cannot take place due to the upcoming parliamentary elections in May or Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Speaking to reporters after attending celebrations for Saint Maron in Nicosia, Christodoulides said he and the Greek Cypriot side are ready to participate “as early as next week” in an expanded meeting, as agreed with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York.

“I am ready next week to go to New York and announce the resumption of negotiations from where they left off in Crans-Montana, with full respect for the negotiating acquis,” he said.

“Let us prove in practice that we are ready. Let us move beyond mere statements.”

He stressed that neither Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the EU nor the parliamentary elections affect the government’s readiness to return to the negotiating table.

“As regards the parliamentary elections, I am sorry, but it is an absurd argument. They do not in any way affect either the outcome or the process,” he said.

“If some – I do not know who – are unable at this time to come to talks, let them come out publicly and say so. The Greek Cypriot side is ready.”

His comments came amid reports that the United Nations considers it difficult to convene a conference under current circumstances.

The president said he had not read the relevant article but reiterated that the Greek Cypriot side stands ready to proceed immediately, wherever the UN secretary-general chooses.

Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman at Ayios Dometios crossing point

Asked to comment on statements by Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman on the issue of crossing points, and in particular Ayios Dhometios, Christodoulides said the Republic had long been ready to proceed with the widening of the road, adding that delays had occurred within the buffer zone.

He claimed there had been a negative response from the Turkish Cypriot side during the period when Ersin Tatar was leading it.

Christodoulides also referred to Cyprus’ participation as an observer in a Peace Council initiative relating to Gaza, following an invitation from the United States.

He described the invitation as “significant”, noting that it allows the presence of the Republic at discussions focused specifically on Gaza.

“We are the EU member state closest to Gaza. We have more interest than any other state in seeing this plan implemented,” he said, recalling Cyprus’ “Amalthea” humanitarian initiative launched after the October 2023 attacks.

Christodoulides added that either he or Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos would attend the meeting, with a final decision expected soon.