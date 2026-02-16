Action to secure the release of a Greek Cypriot who has been held in the north since last Tuesday is being taken, the government confirmed on Monday.

“Actions are being taken through Unficyp and the competent technical committee, with the aim of his release,” a government source said.

The man was collecting wild herbs and asparagus near the buffer zone in Yerolakkos when he was intercepted by Turkish Cypriot authorities.

He was brought before a court in northern Nicosia after being initially detained for entering ‘a restricted military zone’.

Turkish Cypriot police said that 16 shotgun cartridges were found in his vehicle.

The prosecution charged him with entering a restricted area and illegal possession and transport of explosives.

A judge granted a four-day remand to allow for further investigation.

The government stressed that the detention is unlawful and that “every measure is being taken to secure his return”.

Crossing into the north when not through recognised points can lead to immediate arrest, while the source said such cases are “treated as a priority and that diplomatic and technical mechanisms are in use to resolve them as swiftly as possible”.