A Greek Cypriot man has been arrested after driving into the north while collecting wild asparagus.

The man appeared in court in northern Nicosia on Wednesday morning, with police representative Emre Koyun telling the court that the police had intercepted the man near the village of Yerolakkos, west of Nicosia, at around 4pm on Tuesday.

He also said that when the police searched his vehicle, they found 16 shotgun cartridges inside it, and then arrested him.

Prosecution lawyer Ali Yegen then told the court that he will bring charges both of entering a restricted area, the charge typically brought against people who cross into the north illegally, and of illegal possession and transport of explosives.

He asked that the man be remanded in custody, and judge Sevket Gazi acquiesced, handing the man a four-day remand.