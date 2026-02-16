A 28-year-old man was arrested in Limassol on Sunday after police found cocaine in his possession and a quantity of cannabis hidden in nearby vegetation.

According to police, officers from the drug squad (Ykan) observed the suspect examining a specific area of dense undergrowth before intercepting him as he was getting into his car, which was parked on a dirt road.

During a search, officers found approximately nine grammes of cocaine in a shoulder bag he was carrying.

He was then escorted back to the spot he had been seen inspecting, where police located and seized a package containing around 102 grammes of cannabis.

A subsequent search of his vehicle uncovered a precision scale, more than €900 in cash and other items, which were taken as evidence.

Police also carried out a search of the suspect’s home, where nothing incriminating was found.

The 28-year-old was arrested and taken into custody.