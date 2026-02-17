Serious allegations of corruption and money laundering involving the north’s ‘prime minister’ Unal Ustel and his son surfaced on Tuesday, placing renewed pressure on an administration already facing multiple criminal investigations.

According to testimony cited by Turkish Cypriot media sources, a key witness with links to the late businessman Halil Falyalli alleged that large sums of cash were delivered to Ustel in informal settings, including an incident in which “€50,000 was handed over at a car wash in Kyrenia” in an effort as he described to “maintain relationships”.

The witness claimed these exchanges formed part of an established system of patronage, connecting senior political figures with organised crime syndicates.

The same testimony alleged that Ustel’s son is involved in the import and sale of luxury vehicles, with claims that the business was used as a conduit for laundering illicit funds.

It was further alleged that luxury cars were imported from the United Kingdom with false customs paperwork to avoid taxes, and cash from unknown sources was funnelled through the car sales.

Further allegations relate to Ustel’s previous role as ‘health minister’, during which he is accused of intervening so that Falyalli remained in hospital rather than being transferred to prison, despite medical assessments reportedly advising otherwise.

The claim has fuelled criticism that political influence was used to shield figures linked to organised crime from judicial processes.

Ustel has categorically rejected all allegations, dismissing them as “fabrications” and insisting that neither he nor his family has engaged in illegal activity.

He has argued that “no one can be declared guilty without a court decision” and said that he would respect the outcome of any lawful investigation.

Opposition figures reacted sharply, with republican Turkish party (CTP) leader, Sila Usar Incirli, informing ‘parliament’ that “the country woke up to allegations of bribery against the prime minister” and called for immediate action by the ‘police’ and ‘prosecution’.

She said the claims, if left unaddressed, would further erode public trust, adding that “the state cannot function when such serious accusations hang over its highest offices”.

The latest claims have emerged against a plethora of corruption cases involving close associates of Ustel.

His undersecretary, Huseyin Cahitoglu, is currently remanded in custody facing accusations including bribery, extortion and money laundering, with police alleging that he unlawfully received hundreds of thousands of euros and pounds in exchange for facilitating illegal transactions within public institutions.

Investigators have also cited the discovery of ammunition at his residence.

Separately, Ustel’s ‘close personal associate’, Fatma Unal, is on trial in connection with a fraudulent diploma scandal, and stands accused of obtaining an academic degree under false pretences from a private university in Morphou.

Testimony in court has included admissions that a completed thesis was delivered and submitted on her behalf, raising further questions about political patronage.

While Ustel has not been charged in that case, the proximity of the accused to his inner circle has intensified scrutiny.

In ‘parliament’, Incirli described the accumulation of cases as evidence of a systemic problem, saying the north was facing “a chain of corruption that is tightening around the country”.

She challenged the ruling coalition to allow investigations to proceed without obstruction, warning that political interference would deepen public cynicism.

Ustel, responded that his administration had “given full authority to the police” and denied any attempt to cover up wrongdoing.