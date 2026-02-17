The establishment of a branch of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens in Cyprus constitutes a milestone in the effort for the further internationalisation and upgrading of higher education in the country, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at an event in Athens to officially establish the branch in Cyprus, saying this represents the natural continuation of a historic course, as many generations of Cypriots have studied at the Athens university.

“The creation of the branch in Cyprus strengthens the strategic goal of transforming the country into a regional centre of knowledge, research and innovation, with significant, multi-level benefits for society, the economy, and the international image of Cyprus,” Christodoulides said.

He added its establishment enriches the educational landscape in Cyprus, encouraging synergies and collaborations while at the same time expanding opportunities for further academic and research development.

“As a government, we are investing in strengthening the country’s academic and research sector and creating the necessary framework for the development of a dynamic academic community,” he said, underlining that for the government, higher education is approached as a fundamental pillar of development.

Christodoulides referred to the outward orientation of Cypriot universities, which are expanding into Greece and other European countries, demonstrating the prospects opening up in the field of education within a pan-European and constantly evolving internationalised environment.

Minister of Education, Religious Affairs and Sports of Greece, Sofia Zacharaki described the operation of the Cyprus branch as “a shared national success”, noting that Greece and Cyprus are becoming a reference point for education in the wider region.