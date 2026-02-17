Former House President Demetris Syllouris and former Akel MP Christakis Giovanis were found not guilty on Tuesday by the Nicosia criminal court regarding their alleged involvement in the ‘golden passports’ scandal.

Five years after Al Jazeera broadcast a video in which high profile officials appeared to be assisting the proxy of a pretend Chinese investor – with a supposed criminal record – secure a Cypriot passport under the citizenship-by-investment scheme, the two remaining defendants – Syllouris and Giovanis – were acquitted.

On hearing the verdict, Syllouris and Giovanis were reported to be clearly emotional. Their supporters in the full courtroom cried for joy, embracing each other and applauding. The judges reacted, saying this was “unacceptable” as the proceedings had not finished.

The verdict was not unanimous.

The court ruled by majority that the charges of conspiracy to defraud the Republic, abuse of power, bribing a public official and unlawful interference in naturalisation procedures could not be proved.

During the trial, the Al Jazeera video was not accepted as evidence and prosecution witnesses were not called to testify.

MORE LATER