Water cuts can be avoided depending largely on how district government organisations (EOAs) manages the supply they receive, the director general of the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

Andreas Gregoriou told the Cyprus News Agency that the government’s decision concerns a 10 per cent reduction in water flow to EOA networks, rather than immediate interruptions to supply.

“If managed properly by the EOA, people will not be deprived of water and perhaps cuts will not need to be made,” he said.

The EOAs have been asked to take measures to curb consumption, while the ministry prepares public information campaigns aimed at encouraging water conservation.

Gregoriou said meetings have already begun to determine how the 10 per cent reduction will be implemented and how networks will be managed to minimise the impact on consumers.

He also addressed an ongoing reduction in water supply linked to desalination units, clarifying that this was not due to a production issue.

As part of scheduled works, one of the largest desalination units in Dhekelia will be shut down for three days.

Residents in Larnaca, Nicosia and Famagusta from Tuesday to Thursday will experience a cut due to scheduled maintenance at the Dhekelia desalination plant, the water development department said on Monday.

Looking ahead to 2026, Gregoriou said around 104 million cubic metres of water are expected to be made available for water supply, roughly matching actual consumption in 2024.

However, he noted that demand is projected to rise by around 4 to 5 per cent annually.

The EOAs have therefore been urged to implement measures to contain usage, as they will receive 10 per cent less water.