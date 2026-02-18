The Law Office will appeal Tuesday’s acquittal of former House President Demetris Syllouris and former Akel MP Christakis Giovanis, who were on trial for their alleged involvement in the ‘golden passports’ scandal.

The Nicosia criminal court’s ruling was studied on Tuesday by the legal service, which deemed it could be appealed.

The decision is expected to be officially announced on Wednesday at a press conference, where the Law Office will explain the reasons it will be appealing.

Sources said the attorney-general’s office was irked by the criticism it received after the court ruling, namely that the aim was for them to be acquitted.

Meanwhile, Alma called on attorney-general George Savvides and deputy attorney-general Savvas Angelides to resign, saying this was the only option, echoing a similar call by Volt the previous day.

The court’s ruling “buried the golden passport scandal”, Alma said, adding that there had been no “technical error” on behalf of the Law Office in supporting the prosecution but a “clear conflict of interest”.

Former financial commissioner Pavlos Ioannou told Alphanews that the inquiry commission had described the case as a “high-risk” one, sending its findings to the Law Office, which in turn mobilised the police.

The report, he said, had identified around 3,000 passports issued illegally for family members who did not meet the requirements, while the repeated changes to the financial framework allowed interventions for personal gains.