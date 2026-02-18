Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman said on Wednesday that his administration is “on the same page as Turkey on the Cyprus issue” and emphasised that any negotiation with Greek Cypriots must recognise political equality between the two sides.

Speaking on Turkish television channel NTV, Erhurman said a “strong consultation mechanism” with Ankara ensures coordinated policy, and that agreement has been reached on the joint use of shared sovereign territories.

Erhurman reiterated that talks cannot resume under the current framework unless the Turkish Cypriot side’s rights are guaranteed.

“This should be the state before negotiations. The UN Secretary General is aware that the system of negotiations in place failed to produce a solution,” he said following a recent visit to New York, where he met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

He criticised previous approaches for the lack of results, stating that “leaders who cannot even manage to open two crossing points on the island cannot negotiate for a comprehensive solution to the Cyprus problem.”

He said his administration aims for “negotiation for a solution” rather than “negotiating for the sake of negotiating.”

He said the Turkish Cypriot side is developing “phased proposals to address concerns” over new crossing points, including locations at Mia Milia, Louroudjina and a transit route through Athienou.

“We stated that we would not be at all bothered by the Greek Cypriots also benefiting from these crossing points and that, on the contrary, we support mutual facilitation,” he said.

Erhurman stressed that past agreements, including convergences reached at the 2017 Crans-Montana negotiations, must be preserved.

“If it is a matter of ‘your convergence, my convergence’, then there will be no convergences left and every topic will be reopened for negotiation,” he said.

He also addressed energy and security issues, criticising the Great Sea Interconnector planned between Greece, Cyprus and Israel as “neither financially nor politically feasible.”

He proposed an alternative route from Cyprus through Turkey and then via Greece as a more sustainable alternative and said such projects “could create mutual interdependence within the framework of seeking a solution.”

He further criticised the Republic for concluding deals with Israel, the United States, France and India while excluding Turkish Cypriots.

“Regional developments demonstrate that you summon your elder brothers when you are not strong enough to fight others. This is what Greek Cypriots do,” he said.

He described his meeting with Guterres as “productive” and emphasised the UN’s continuing engagement with the Cyprus question.

“It was extremely important to see that the Secretary General’s interest in the Cyprus problem resolution process has not waned and that he is well-versed in the issues,” he said.

Erhurman’s next meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides is scheduled for February 24 in Nicosia.