The acquittal of former House president Demetris Syllouris and former Akel MP Christakis Giovanis, who were on trial for their alleged involvement in the ‘golden passports’ scandal, was “expected”, the former head of the bar association said on Wednesday, adding that this case was just one of a long list of legal service failures.

“I believed from the outset that the indictment could not be proved. Especially following the development concerning the non-presentation of the well-known Al Jazeera video, things were much more difficult. I believe this case should never have been filed, because at the criminal court, as in every criminal case, everything must be proven beyond any reasonable doubt,” Christos Clerides said.

He was referring to a court decision not to accept as evidence the Al Jazeera video in which high profile officials appeared to be assisting the proxy of a pretend Chinese investor – with a supposed criminal record – secure a Cypriot passport under the citizenship-by-investment scheme.

Presiding judge Nicholas Georgiades said from the beginning that the video was not part of the evidence and that the final charges were not linked to its contents.

Commenting on the length of the trial, Clerides said it took five years, which was “unacceptable”.

“The case should have been tried in one year maximum,” he added.

Clerides pointed out that there has yet to be a “significant conviction against any person accused in the passport case”.

“There may have been some of lesser importance, but in the big cases there were only acquittals. This can mean a lot of things.”

The lawyer added that there were still many cases pending investigation and others that should be taken to trial, according to the inquiry commission.

He also said it was “a pity that the legal service all these years has not successfully concluded its difficult task, albeit one that should have been given due importance and significance in every aspect”.

Clerides referred to various important cases that were concluded unsuccessfully, including the stock exchange plunge, the 2013 haircut and senior officials.

“In short, in crucial and serious cases, we did not have the expected success. The institutions should examine this, so that they can be modernised and strengthened where necessary.”

The ruling in the case against Syllouris and Giovanis was not by majority. Referring to judge Maria Loizou, who was the judge to disagree with their acquittal, Clerides said it was her right to do so, however at the end of the day it is the majority ruling that counts.

Clerides said Syllouris and Giovanis paid a political price, however the public was not satisfied that justice had been served.

The Ecologists Movement said the acquittal caused disappointed in society, at a time when the people were “watching with concern the continuous revelations and leaks of videos containing images and practices that raise serious questions about phenomena of corruption, collusion and the possible commission of criminal offences”.

“In an environment of widespread distrust of institutions, the public is seeking support in the judiciary. This development intensifies the feeling of frustration and further undermines its trust in the accountability system,” the movement said.

It added that the court’s decision left the Law Office exposed and expressed hope that “the same mistakes will not be repeated in the appeal process”.

Meanwhile, Alma called on attorney-general George Savvides and deputy attorney-general Savvas Angelides to resign, saying this was the only option, echoing a similar call by Volt the previous day.

The court’s ruling “buried the golden passport scandal”, Alma said, adding that there had been no “technical error” on behalf of the Law Office in supporting the prosecution but a “clear conflict of interest”.

Former financial commissioner Pavlos Ioannou told Alphanews that the inquiry commission had described the case as a “high-risk” one, sending its findings to the Law Office, which in turn mobilised the police.

The report, he said, had identified around 3,000 passports issued illegally for family members who did not meet the requirements, while the repeated changes to the financial framework allowed interventions for personal gains.