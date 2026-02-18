A 59-year-old motorcyclist is in a critical condition at Nicosia general l following a road collision in the Famagusta district on Wednesday.

“The police are investigating the circumstances and causes of a road collision that occurred today in the Famagusta district and resulted in the serious injury of a 59-year-old man,” the police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 2.10pm in the Paralimni area.

According to the police, the man was riding his motorcycle on a dirt road when, under circumstances that remain under investigation, he lost control of the vehicle and overturned, sustaining serious injuries.

He was taken by ambulance Famagusta hospital and later transferred to Nicosia general hospital due to the severity of his injuries. He remains in critical condition.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.