Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he was dissatisfied with the latest talks held with Russian negotiators, noting “sensitive political matters” had not been addressed properly.

“As of today, we cannot say that the result is sufficient,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

“The military discussed certain issues seriously and substantively. Sensitive political matters, possible compromises and the necessary meeting of leaders have not yet been sufficiently addressed.”