The Bank of Cyprus (BoC) has released an updated financial calendar for 2026, including the dates related to its proposed dividend distribution.

According to the announcement, the revised financial calendar for 2026 includes key reporting dates and shareholder events throughout the year.

The bank confirmed that an Investor Update 2026 will take place on March 3, 2026.

The final financial results for the year ended 2025 and the publication of the annual financial report 2025 are scheduled for March 30, 2026.

The first quarter 2026 financial results and analysts’ briefing will be announced on May 11, 2026.

The annual general meeting is set to be held on May 15, 2026, while the ex-dividend date has been scheduled for May 25, 2026.

The dividend beneficiaries record date, referred to as the record date, will take place on May 26, 2026.

The dividend payment date has been set for June 24, 2026.

Moreover, the first half 2026 financial results and analysts’ briefing will be announced on August 3, 2026.

The nine-month 2026 financial results and analysts’ briefing are scheduled for November 9, 2026.

The bank stated that the announcements of financial results will be published before the opening of the trading sessions of both the Athens Stock Exchange and the Cyprus Stock Exchange.

It added that the analysts’ briefing will take place later on the same day as each respective results announcement.

The announcement clarified that Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company reserves the right to change any of the aforementioned dates, subject to relevant and timely notification of the public.

It further explained that the ex-dividend date, dividend record date and dividend payment date included in the updated calendar are subject to shareholder approval of the proposed final dividend for the financial year 2025.

The approval is expected to be sought at the annual general meeting in 2026.

The bank said that further details will be included in the notice of the annual general meeting, which will be issued in due course.