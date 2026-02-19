Cyprus submitted a set of ‘targeted proposals’ regarding reconstruction and security in Gaza ahead of its participation in the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace taking place on Thursday in Washington DC.

Nicosia was represented by Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, participating as an ‘observer’.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said attending the meeting were representatives of 14 other EU member-states. The European Commission was represented by Dubravka Suica, Commissioner for the Mediterranean.

The meeting in the US capital “focused on presenting the next steps and on the mechanisms to monitor what was agreed in the Peace Agreement and the Peace Plan submitted by US President Donald Trump, as adopted by UN Security Council Resolution 2803”.

Prior to the meeting, said the statement, the Cyprus government submitted a set of proposals that build on the six-points drawn up by President Nikos Christodoulides regarding implementation of 2803.

The updated document covers four aspects: humanitarian aid via the Amalthea corridor; early recovery efforts for Gaza, restoration of critical infrastructures, and reconstruction; provision of security training in collaboration with EU missions; and operational support for the International Stabilisation Force.

During his visit to Washington, Cyprus’ chief diplomat held meetings with a number of officials from Board of Peace participating countries.

In these talks, Kombos “stressed the significance of continuing the coordinated international efforts promoting stability and security in the region”.

The Board of Peace is an international organisation with the stated purpose of promoting peacekeeping around the world. Established by Donald Trump and led by the government of the United States, the board is named in UN Security Council Resolution 2803 as a body tasked with overseeing the processes of the Gaza peace plan.

The Board of Peace was proposed in September 2025 and formally established on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in January 2026.

European nations have expressed concern over the possibility of the board usurping the role of the United Nations.

At this time, Cyprus is not a member of the Board of Peace.