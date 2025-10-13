The Gaza conference in Sharm El Sheikh was “a day of hope and promise for our region”, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Monday.

In a post on X, Christodoulides said he was “privileged to have been part of the Sharm El Sheikh Summit for Peace in the Middle East”.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said in a post on X that two years ago the president had presented the Amalthia corridor initiative at a conference in Paris.

“Since them, Cyprus has offered over 25,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid to those in need, proving in practice its role as a pillar of humanism and stability in the region,” he added.

Letymbiotis said “today, Cyprus is once again present” with the president presenting a six-point initiative for the implementation of the Gaza agreement.

This initiative builds on the “fundamental aspects of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan, with the aim of implementing it by utilising the comparative advantages of Cyprus, its geographical position, its operational capability and experience, and its excellent relations with all the states in the region”, Letymbiotis added.

Cyprus’ initiative on security, the rebuilding of Gaza and the humanitarian aspect was presented earlier on Monday to leaders attending the Sharm El Sheikh conference on Gaza.

Taking into consideration the excellent relations Cyprus has with all neighbouring countries, and the fact it is the EU member state in the region, as well as its forthcoming EU presidency, “we presented three fields in which Cyprus can develop specific initiatives,” Christodoulides said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the conference, Christodoulides said the six initiatives were based on the US president’s plan and had to do with security, rebuilding Gaza and the humanitarian aspect.

“We discussed and exchanged views on the plan, on the initiative of Cyprus,” he said, adding that he informed the president of the European Commission of the initiative on Sunday.

“It is a proposal that is in the works, it will be formulated, with the sole aim of doing our share […] to safeguard the implementation of the first phase of the agreement” on Gaza, he added.