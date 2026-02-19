Carnival weekend is here! Fiestas, parades, afro-Brazilian rhythms and bursts of colour will fill Limassol’s streets. But there is more…

Live music

This Friday and Saturday, Larnaca and Limassol will welcome an iconic Queen tribute band from Hungary for their first performance in Cyprus. Don’t Stop the Queen will perform at Savino Live on Friday night and at Limassol Music Hall on Saturday, bringing a spectacular live show designed to transport audiences back to the golden era of rock music. Queen’s immortal anthems, operatic masterpieces and stadium-shaking pieces will fill the venues, electrifying the crowd with foot-stomping beats.

Also happening in Larnaca on Friday is the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra’s Premiere 4 concert. Joined by the orchestra’s former principal cellist Peter Gospodinov, who now performs in Finland, and by the highly reputable Finnish conductor Kalle Kuusava, the orchestra will perform compositions by the Cypriot artists Charis Sophocleous and Constantin Papageorgio as well as by Carl Maria von Weber. Held at the Municipal Theatre G Lycourgos at 8.30pm, the concert will charm audiences with the sounds of the cello.

Recreating that soulful mood of a classic Los Angeles blues club is what the Sunday show at Limassol Music Hall will offer. Welcoming to the stage the acclaimed vocalist Natalia Borodulinaa and a blues band of international musicians, this performance will pay tribute to the iconic singer Beth Hart. Her raw power, rock energy and jazz depth will come alive as the ensemble presents her soulful ballads, fiery anthems and American blues-rock.

Batukinio at last year’s carnival

Art, cinema & open mics

This weekend will also have several art, community and film events happening in the capital. On Friday, KENO Publications will host The Openest MIC XXII at Yalla Collective Space & Café at 7.30pm. Performers of all kinds, be it spoken word, music, song, rap, poetry, stand-up, or theatre, are welcome to take the floor and present their work. This week’s theme is Bread and Sites (Psomi kai Theamata), all about what we consume. Those who want to participate should email KENO Publications at [email protected] or reach out on social media.

Art lovers can browse the acclaimed Cypriot artist George Kotsonis’ work at Gloria Gallery, where he presents his new exhibition. Opening on Friday and running until March 10, the solo showcase features painting, sculpture and mosaics by Kotsonis and will be inaugurated at 7.30pm by former Disy president Averof Neophytou.

A graffiti and stencil workshop will take place at the Centre for Social Innovation (CSI) on Saturday between 11am and 1pm, welcoming participants. Part of the @Nclusion project, which aims to strengthen the integration of vulnerable communities at the local level through creativity, connection and expression, the workshop will be led by an artist featuring stencils, sprays and graffiti. With free entrance, the art session welcomes all and requires pre-booking.

This weekend also sees Cyprus’ first dedicated genre film festival, CyFi Fest. From Friday to Sunday, the historic Pantheon Cinema will host the festival’s first edition, which celebrates the power and cultural impact of genre cinema. A curated programme of classic film screenings, premieres and short films are part of the three-day festival.

The Cyberness Carnival Market at Kolla

Carnival events

The weekend’s loudest events by far will be the carnival parades and fiestas. Paphos will host its Carnival Parade on Saturday afternoon, starting at 3pm from Griva DIgeni Avenue with marching bands, floats and performers.

The Ammochostos Carnival Evening Parade will also happen on Saturday, setting off at 7pm from Paralimni’s Griva DIgeni Avenue. It will end at the central square, where a party will follow with DJ Nikola Kaminioti, food stalls and drinks bars. Its main carnival parade is on Sunday, starting from the B Paralimni Elementary School at 2pm and again concluding at the square with a party with DJs Michalis Kourtis and Nikolas Kaminiotis.

The Ayia Napa Marina Carnival event on Saturday will be a colourful extravaganza for old and young. Zumba dances, percussion bands, Brazilian dancers in bright costumes, DJs, acrobatics shows and juggling acts will entertain guests from 2pm to 5.30pm.

Larnaca and Nicosia already celebrated their carnival parades, so this weekend is all about partying. Palaia Pineza in downtown Nicosia hosts its annual Palaia Pineza Carnival Party Weekend from Saturday. A two-day party is on, filling the streets with dancing crowds, masquerade décor, DJs and cocktails. Saturday’s part begins at 8pm with DJ Haris on the decks, while Sunday’s fiesta starts early, at 4pm with DJ 2Loud blasting tunes.

Larnaca’s Sunmoon Creative Space puts on the Carnival Daydream Dance Party for 30-year-olds and above. Between 5pm and 11pm, the space will welcome crazy carnival costumes, while DJs spin the decks and bartenders serve signature cocktails.

Of course, the carnival spirit will beat louder in Limassol as the big Limassol Sunday Parade takes place this weekend, kicking off at 1pm from the Ayios Nikolaos roundabout near Enaerios. The island’s largest carnival parade with more than 100 floats and participating teams will last several hours, led by the Limassol Philharmonic Orchestra, the Limassol Majorettes and the Batukinio Percussion Band.

Meanwhile, the Cyberness Carnival Market will be on this Saturday and Sunday, bringing back its annual fair in a spring spirit. Hundreds of vendors, dozens of performing arts, food stalls, bars, an ice rink and even a best dog costume competition will keep visitors entertained throughout the weekend.

And if in need of more fiesta, do not miss the Carnival Salsa Fiesta at Mason Bar, Limassol on Sunday at 5pm. Local band Macumba and Cuban vocalist Roberto Javier will play an explosive set of samba batucada, Cuban rhythms and Latin-American carnival sounds to wrap up an explosive carnival week and the Green Monday long weekend!

Don’t Stop the Queen

Hungary’s most acclaimed Queen tribute band makes its Cyprus debut. February 20. Savino Live, Larnaca. February 21. Music Hall, Limassol. Doors open 8pm. Live show 9pm. Tickets from €25. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Premiere 4

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra concert. February 20. Municipal Theatre G. Lycourgos, Larnaca. Tel: 22-463144, www.cyso.org.cy

Tribute to Beth Hart

Blues rock night with acclaimed vocalist Natalia Borodulinaa and a blues band of international musicians. February 22. Music Hall, Limassol. Doors open 8pm, live music 9pm. https://t.me/livemusichall

Openest MIC XXII

Open mic night by KENO Publications. February 20. Yalla Collective Space & Café, Nicosia. 7.30pm

George Kotsonis

Painting, sculpture and mosaic exhibition by George Kotsonis. February 20-March 10. Gloria Gallery, Nicosia. opening night: 7.30pm. Tuesday – Saturday: 10.30am – 12.45pm. Monday – Friday: 5.30 pm – 8pm. Tel: 22-762605. www.gloriagallery.com

Create and Connect – Graffiti and Stencil Workshop

Led by an artist. February 21. Centre for Social Innovation-CSI office, Nicosia. 11am-1pm. Free

CyFi Fest

three-day film festival focusing on science fiction, fantasy, horror, thrillers, and fan films. February 20-22. Pantheon Cinema, Nicosia. €10 day pass, €25 weekend pass. www.cyfifest.com www.soldoutticketbox.com

Paphos Carnival

Annual parade with floats, marching bands and performers. February 21. Griva Digeni Avenue, Paphos. 3pm

Ammochostos Carnival Evening Parade

Evening parade with floats, music and dancers. Public square party with a DJ will follow. February 21. Starting point: Griva DIgeni Avenue, Paralimni. 7pm

Ammochostos Carnival Sunday Parade

Official carnival parade of Paralimni. February 22. Starting point: B Paralimni Elementary School. Ending point: Central Square Paralimni. 2pm

Ayia Napa Marina Carnival

Carnival event with percussion bands, DJs, Brazilian dancers and more. February 21. Ayia Napa Marina. 2pm-5.30pm. www.marinaayianapa.com

Carnival Daydream Dance Party

30+ carnival party. February 21. Sunmoon Creative Space, Larnaca. 5pm-11pm. €10 at the door

Palaia Pineza Carnival Party Weekend

Annual carnival street party weekend. With DJ Haris. February 21. DJ 2Loud. February 22. Palaia Pineza Bar, Nicosia. Saturday: 8pm. Sunday: 4pm

Cyberness Carnival Market

Massive market with over 150 artists, street food, DJs, workshops, ice rink, fire zones and more. February 22. Kolla, Limassol. Saturday: 2pm onwards. Sunday: 4pm onwards. www.kolla.com

Limassol Carnival Parade

Cyprus’ biggest carnival parade with percussion bands, dancers and floats. February 22. Starting point: Agiou Nikolaou roundabout, Limassol. 1pm. www.limassol.org.cy

Carnival Salsa Fiesta

Local band Macumba and Cuban vocalist Roberto Javier play Cuban carnival music. February 22. Mason Bar, Limassol. 5pm-12am. €10