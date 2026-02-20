What if everyone in Cyprus stood single file from Akamas to Apostolos Andreas according to age? Who would be right there, bang in the middle?

42.

It’s not only the answer to the question of the universe. It’s also a Very Important Age in Cyprus.

Why? Well because anyone on this island who turns 42 this year will instantly flip from being young to old!

Okay, that’s a bit of an overstatement. But there is some truth to it. Let’s explain…

For the first time in history, the world’s population is now well in excess of 8 billion. (If you want to have a look at the real-time increase, check out this link – it’s fascinating!) But it’s also ageing – especially in the western world. And, in Europe, it’s ageing rapidly – over the last few years, the median age has risen to 44.9 years of age.

In Cyprus, we’re not quite at that stage yet. Our median age is 41, meaning that anyone below that is in the younger half of the population, and anyone above is in the older half.

So far, so interesting – unless you’re about to hit the big Four Two. But here’s the rub: our island is actually ageing faster than the rest of the continent!

Most of Europe is growing older pretty steadily, at a rate of about 2.1 years each decade. But, alongside Slovakia, Cyprus’ median age has seen the biggest increase over the last decade: up from 37 in 2015, to 41 today.

Basically what that means is that if you stood everyone in Cyprus in single file according to age, the person in the exact middle would be 41. (Out of interest, if the line went from Akamas to Apostolos Andreas, more than half of us would be standing in the sea. If it wrapped the circumference of the island, we’d overlap – especially if we’d all had a large lunch!)

The point being that we’re getting old. Fast. And along with that comes a myriad of issues: a shrinking workforce, pressures on healthcare, economic slowdown, changing communities, and pensions (if they haven’t already disappeared!) under huge amounts of strain.

The government has all sorts of plans. But who knows what the future will hold? In the meantime, let’s just focus on the immediate future – and what this weekend will bring…

In Nicosia, Friday begins with a gentle mix of cloud and sun, reaching a comfortable 19°C. Saturday nudges higher, climbing to 21°C under hazy sunshine – a reminder that winter is already loosening its grip. By Sunday, mostly sunny skies return, though a brisk breeze keeps things honest, holding highs around 19°C.

Limassol follows a similar trajectory. Friday is partly sunny and pleasant at 20°C, before Saturday reaches a mild 21°C beneath a soft haze. Sunday remains warm but breezier, with winds picking up through the afternoon, hinting that the seasonal transition is underway.

In Larnaca, Friday’s hazy 20°C gives way to a notably warm Saturday peak of 22°C. Sunday holds steady at 21°C, with calmer winds and a growing sense of early spring hovering just beneath the surface.

Paphos stays milder, but less settled. Friday and Saturday bring hazy sunshine and highs of 19–20°C, but by Sunday afternoon, rain begins to edge in from the west. Ayia Napa is similar: Friday reaches 17°C under hazy skies, rising slightly over the weekend to 18 and 19°C. Winds ease gradually, and sunshine becomes more confident by Sunday, even if the air retains a faint chill.

Up in Troodos, winter still holds its ground. Daytime highs reach just 8 or 9°C on Friday and Saturday, before slipping back to 6°C on Sunday. But, overall, the temperatures are on the up.

Which brings us back, in a way, to 42.

Because while we’re still months away (we hope!) from the temperature reaching those blistering highs, each day adds a degree here, a little more warmth there. Subtle, incremental, but unmistakable.

Perhaps that’s how ageing happens too: one small step at a time, until one day you find yourself standing on the other side of the line.