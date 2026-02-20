The municipality of Paralimni–Deryneia has announced that Fig Tree Bay beach in Protaras has been included in TripAdvisor’s list of Europe’s top 19 beaches for 2026, as part of the annual Travellers’ Choice Awards.

As the only beach from Cyprus to make the list, Fig Tree Bay further strengthens the international profile of both Protaras and the Paralimni–Deryneia municipality as leading seaside destinations.

The municipality thanked local and international visitors who rated Fig Tree Bay as the best beach in Cyprus, noting that the recognition reflects ongoing efforts to maintain high standards of cleanliness, safety, accessibility and organisation.

It added that it remains committed to upgrading infrastructure and services in order to further enhance the visitor experience and reinforce Protaras’ position among Europe’s most attractive coastal destinations.