If you watched Shiba Inu (SHIB) rally and found yourself wishing you’d gotten in earlier, you’re not alone. Many investors now look for the next opportunity with similar explosive potential but rooted in deeper utility and fundamentals.

Enter Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a rising DeFi project gaining momentum at an early price point. With growing interest from buyers and a developing ecosystem that emphasizes decentralized finance use cases, MUTM is increasingly on the radar of those scouting for a top crypto with early-stage appeal and future upside potential, positioning itself as the best crypto to buy.

Shiba Inu navigates key supply zone

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is showing renewed momentum after reclaiming support near $0.0000058, pushing into a critical supply band and shifting its short-term structure toward a bullish tilt.

Currently around $0.0000069, a historical reaction zone where selling pressure has previously emerged, SHIB faces a high-stakes decision. Sustained acceptance above $0.0000071 could open the path toward the $0.0000078–$0.0000080 liquidity pocket as the next target. While SHIB remains a popular crypto, MUTM offers early-stage opportunities and growth potential last seen by the meme coin in 2021.

Effortless passive income

Mutuum Finance offers a decentralized lending ecosystem. The protocol issues mtTokens whenever investors deposit assets into Peer-to-Contract (P2C) lending pools. These yield-bearing tokens automatically accrue interest, enabling users to earn without actively trading. For example, depositing 30,000 USDC into a pool offering 7% APY would mint 30,000 mtUSDC, generating $2,100 in interest over one year. This mechanism makes MUTM a strong choice for investors seeking consistent passive income and the best crypto to buy.

Flexible borrowing: Variable and stable rates

Mutuum Finance offers investors a highly flexible borrowing system. This is achieved through the combination of variable and stable interest rates. Variable rates in Mutuum Finance adjust dynamically according to supply and demand within the lending pools.

This makes them particularly useful for short-term positions or opportunistic trades, where borrowers want to capitalize on temporary market conditions. For example, an investor borrowing $20,000 USDT for 30 days at a variable rate of 4% APY would pay roughly $66 in interest, enabling them to take advantage of market opportunities without locking in long-term obligations.

On the other hand, stable rates provide predictability and protection against sudden interest spikes. By locking in the borrowing cost for the duration of the loan, investors can plan with certainty and avoid unexpected fluctuations.

For instance, borrowing $30,000 for six months at a stable rate of 6% APY results in $900 in interest, regardless of market conditions during that period. This feature is ideal for investors who prefer long-term stability and want to safeguard against potential rate volatility. Overall, the combination of variable and stable borrowing options makes MUTM a versatile and attractive choice for DeFi participants.

Long-term growth potential

MUTM is still in Phase 7 of its presale at $0.04, up from $0.01 in Phase 1, giving early investors a 300% gain. Phase 8 is expected at $0.045, with a public listing price of $0.06 once the presale fully sells out. Looking further ahead, if MUTM reaches $10, a $1,000 investment today could grow to $250,000, delivering over 100x returns.

With projected post-listing demand, multichain deployment, and Layer-2 integration on the roadmap, these gains are increasingly realistic. Early participation allows investors to capture immediate profits while positioning themselves for long-term growth as Mutuum Finance scales.

If you missed Shiba Inu’s rally, the next opportunity is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi project with real utility and explosive potential. Priced at just $0.04 in Phase 7 of its presale, already up 300%, MUTM offers passive income through mtTokens, flexible borrowing rates, and a roadmap targeting multichain growth. With over $20.60 million raised and projections of 100x returns, MUTM is emerging as the best crypto to buy.

