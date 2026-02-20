The police have arrested the 37-year-old driver who ran over 70-year-old Savvas Ioannou on Thursday night on a stretch of the Nicosia-Limassol motorway, near Moni.

Head of Limassol’s traffic police Marios Charalambous told the state radio on Friday that the police arrested the driver and placed him in custody.

Charalambous said the driver maintained that he did not see the roadwork signs.

The driver tested negative for alcohol and narcotics.

Ioannou was part of a crew painting road lines on the motorway and at the time of the accident he was unloading traffic cones. Some of his colleagues were working next to him when he was killed.

The accident happened at 7.25pm on Thursday.

The saloon car drove over traffic cones and collided with a lit arrow sign installed on a light truck before hitting Ioannou.

The driver of the car was slightly injured and was taken to a private clinic where he underwent tests.

Police investigations are ongoing.