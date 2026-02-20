About 230,000 doses of narcotics have been “withdrawn from society” after Thursday’s massive haul, with the two arrested not considered to be the masterminds, head of Ykan Christos Andreou said on Friday.

Andreou told the Cyprus News Agency that the two were arrested, aged 34 and 26, after an operation that started days ago after a tipoff.

Police investigations are ongoing and more arrests have not been ruled out.

During Thursday’s raid of a house in Strovolos, police found 233.5kg of cannabis and cocaine, along with 11,640 firecrackers, three pistols, two handmade bombs, over 30 bullets and around €13,500 in cash.

Andreou said the firearms will be examined to determine if they have been used in criminal actions in the past.

He also said it was not known where the drugs had been sent from and that investigations were continuing to determine “where they came from, who brought them and where they were destined for”.

The two suspects are currently in court, where a remand order against them is expected to be issued.