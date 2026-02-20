The British government confirmed on Friday it has not allowed the United States to launch strikes against Iran from UK-controlled bases on the island, as American warships move closer to the Levant and regional military activity intensifies.

UK officials said Whitehall has given no clearance for operations against Iran to be conducted from RAF Akrotiri, nor from its bases on the Chagos islands in the Indian ocean, amid concerns that such action could breach international law.

“The UK is not thought to be preparing to support any US military offensive,” Sky News reported, citing government sources.

The clarification comes as the US significantly expands its military footprint in the region.

The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is already operating nearby and is due to be joined by the USS Gerald R Ford, which is expected to reach waters south of Cyprus within days.

The carrier groups are supported by destroyers equipped with air defence systems and Tomahawk cruise missiles, submarines and auxiliary vessels.

Despite the heightened activity, British officials stress that recent UK deployments to Cyprus are defensive.

Six RAF F-35 fighter jets are already stationed at Akrotiri, with four Typhoon aircraft redeployed to Qatar, moves described as precautionary in case of any Iranian retaliation following potential US action.

US air assets have also been repositioned across Europe and the Middle East, with more than 15 aerial refuelling tankers moving since mid-January to locations including Greece and Bulgaria.

American aircraft are operating from several hubs, with what military strategists described as “more than 100 combat aircraft” in the potential theatre.

President Donald Trump has said Washington will decide “over the next 10 days” whether to strike a deal with Tehran over its nuclear programme or pursue military action.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, he suggested US forces might need to use British bases if Iran failed to agree, arguing that any threat could extend to the UK and other allies.

Whitehall, however, has not succumbed to pressure.

Under historic agreements, US forces require advance British approval to launch operations from UK territory.