A developer’s perspective on real estate, long-term growth and why Limassol continues to attract international investors

Over the past decade, Limassol has quietly transformed into one of the most dynamic real estate markets in Europe. What was once seen primarily as a holiday destination is now firmly positioned as an international business and lifestyle hub attracting investors, professionals and families from across the world.

At the centre of this transformation is a new generation of developers shaping the city’s residential landscape with a long-term vision. One of them is Sagi Rozen, CEO of Ark Noah Developments, a Cyprus-based development and construction company focused exclusively on Limassol.

Sagi Rozen has lived and worked in Cyprus for more than eight years. With a background in law and real estate, he began by advising investors and developers entering the Cypriot market. Over time, this experience evolved into a fully integrated development model that now includes land acquisition, planning, construction and property management under one structure.

“We operate as a full-cycle developer,” Rozen explains. “We acquire land directly, design and build our projects and continue managing the properties after delivery. For investors, this creates clarity and long-term stability.”

This integrated approach has become one of the defining characteristics of Ark Noah Developments. By managing each stage of the process internally, the company maintains control over construction quality, timelines and costs – a structure that is still relatively rare in many international real estate transactions.

The company currently has more than 15 residential projects in various stages of development and planning across Limassol, supported by a local team of over 100 professionals including engineers, architects, project managers, legal advisors and construction specialists. According to Rozen, demand for high-quality residential property in Limassol remains strong and consistent.

“Limassol is not driven by seasonal tourism alone,” he says. “It is a working city with international companies, technology firms, and financial institutions that bring a stable, year-round population. This creates real rental demand and long-term property value.”

This demand has been reflected in market performance. Property prices in Limassol have shown steady growth over the past decade, supported by the relocation of international companies and a growing expatriate community seeking high-quality housing.

At the same time, Cyprus continues to offer a relatively favourable tax environment and an attractive lifestyle within the European Union.

For many investors, however, understanding the local market structure is more important than simply selecting a property. Rozen emphasises that successful investment in Cyprus begins with understanding how projects are developed and managed.

“In many real estate transactions internationally, you have multiple parties involved – developer, contractor, management company – and responsibility can become fragmented,” he says. “Our model is different. The same company that develops the project also builds and manages it. That alignment creates accountability and transparency for investors.”

Apartments delivered by Ark Noah Developments are typically turnkey, fully furnished and managed through the company’s internal property management structure. This allows investors to benefit from rental income without needing to manage day-to-day operations themselves.

At the same time, the company focuses strongly on location selection and long-term urban value. Limassol remains its exclusive area of activity, a deliberate strategic choice.

“From a development perspective, it would often be easier to build in lower-cost areas,” Rozen explains. “But for long-term investment stability, Limassol continues to offer one of the strongest combinations of rental demand, international business activity, and lifestyle quality on the island.”

Beyond individual projects, broader economic developments continue to support Cyprus’ position as a European investment destination. The country’s ongoing integration into international business networks, combined with potential future entry into the Schengen area, is expected to further strengthen property demand and mobility for international residents.

For Sagi Rozen, however, the focus remains practical rather than speculative.

“Real estate should be approached as a long-term, structured investment,” he says. “When projects are built correctly, managed responsibly, and located in areas with real demand, they can provide stability for years to come.”

As Limassol continues to evolve, developers who combine local expertise with full-cycle development models are playing an increasingly significant role in shaping the city’s residential future – and in providing investors with a clearer, more transparent path into the Cyprus property market.

