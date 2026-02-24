The court case involving Avakoum monastery monks Nektarios and Porfyrios was postponed once again on Friday and is now scheduled for May 27 at 9am.

The adjournment followed a request by the prosecution for additional time to allow both sides to examine the possibility of reducing the indictment and agreeing on certain admissible facts.

The defence also requested an amendment to the restrictive measures imposed on the two men, asking that they be required to sign at a police station once a week instead of twice.

The prosecution did not object and the request was granted.

Thus, the defendants will present themselves at the Ayios Dhometios police station every Thursday between 8am and 8pm.

The two monks face charges of money laundering and fraud.

Separately, the Holy Synod has upheld their defrocking. They also face proceedings before a religious court.

Charges brought before the religious court and listed in its latest ruling include lewdness, “sodomy, impurity and cohabitation,” posting and distributing indecent photos, “acts of solicitation,” fraud and misleading believers with fabricated miracles.

According to the verdict, Nektarios, described as the ringleader of the affair, went so far as to pretend that Saint Avakoum had taken over his body, faking his voice and staging fainting episodes during “exorcisms” to extort money from believers.