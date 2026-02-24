Cyprus’ “unwavering support” for Ukraine was reiterated on Monday at the EU foreign affairs council, just hours before the February 24 fourth anniversary of Russia’s offensive.

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said Cyprus, as a country that has experienced an invasion and continues to live under the occupation of part of its territory, stands firmly by Ukraine and in favour of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.

The council focused on the continuing Russian aggression against Ukraine, as well as the situation in the Middle East.

Kombos said the EU has done much over the past four years and can do even more, both in the context of negotiations and in terms of supporting the country.

He assured Cyprus’ EU presidency would continue efforts to achieve an agreement on the “ambitious and strong” 20th sanctions package currently under discussion.

On the Middle East, the EU ministers focused on developments in Iran and Syria.

Kombos said it was necessary to continue diplomatic efforts regarding Iran and pointed out the serious consequences for stability in the region in the event of military escalation.

Regarding Syria, Kombos stressed that the situation remained fluid. He said there must be full implementation of the ceasefire and of what has been agreed, adding that it was necessary for the EU to maintain its engagement in developments concerning the country.

The ministers also attended a working lunch with UN special coordinator for the Gaza Strip Nikolay Mladenov, where Kombos said Cyprus wished to contribute to peace and stability in the region through concrete actions and implementable proposals, and “always as part of the solution”.

He assured that Cyprus would continue to work towards the implementation of the 20-point plan for Gaza.