Fifty tonnes of waste were swept up by Limassol municipality crews after Sunday’s carnival parade.

The municipality announced on Tuesday that the waste comprised 35 tonnes of paper and 15 tonnes of mixed waste.

The crews worked through the night and managed to reopen Makarios III avenue by 9pm on Sunday – just three hours after the parade ended – and the centre of the city by 4am on Monday.

Limassol mayor Yiannis Armeftis said the speedy cleanup was made possible with a mixture of political will, clear decisions and targeted investments on cleaning equipment.

“We renewed the machinery and introduced five new, modern sweepers […] and this made all the difference,” the mayor said.

The job was done with 50 workers, 14 sweepers, two rubbish trucks, four diggers, one loader, one large vacuum cleaner, four lorries and one smaller truck.