Multiple and extensive injuries caused the death of 25-year-old Tsamisias Christos Tsangaridis, who died in a traffic accident on Sunday, an autopsy carried out on Monday.

Police said the post-mortem was conducted by forensic pathologist Nikolas Charalambous, who concluded that the man succumbed to multiple injuries.

Tsangaridis lost his life in a fatal traffic accident on Sunday evening, in Aglandjia, Nicosia in which two motorbikes collided.

Samples were taken during the autopsy for further scientific examinations, while the circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated by Nicosia traffic police.